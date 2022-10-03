Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defend the Base POV 1: 8th SFS [Image 9 of 16]

    Defend the Base POV 1: 8th SFS

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron stands ready for action while participating in simulated ground attack training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. As Kunsan AB’s first line of defense, Wolf Pack Defenders must practice and perform their tactical capabilities with precision in order to be ready against external threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 02:08
    Photo ID: 7096413
    VIRIN: 220310-F-PS661-2057
    Resolution: 7027x5268
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defend the Base POV 1: 8th SFS [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field
    First Responder
    Patrol
    Security Forces
    OpFor
    8 SFS

