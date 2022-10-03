Defend the Base POV 1: 8th SFS

An Airman assigned to the 8th Security Forces Squadron holds a defensive position during simulated ground attack training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. As Kunsan AB’s first line of defense, Wolf Pack Defenders must practice and perform their tactical capabilities with precision in order to be ready against external threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

