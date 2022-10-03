INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Felix Jardines, from Miami, Fla., and Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Juliette Lee, from Lakeland, Fla., conduct maintenance on torpedo tubes on the missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

