INDIAN OCEAN (March 10, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Juliette Lee, from Lakeland, Fla., conducts maintenance on torpedo tubes on the missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 00:25 Photo ID: 7096346 VIRIN: 220310-N-CE463-1032 Resolution: 3003x3648 Size: 775.23 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.