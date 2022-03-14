An aeromedical crew of 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts real world Medical Evacuation of Soldiers near Fort Greely, Alaska, 14 March 2022. All injured Soldiers were released from medical facilities back to their respective unit.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7096192
|VIRIN:
|220314-A-CB603-002
|Resolution:
|4989x3326
|Size:
|968.49 KB
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-52nd GSAB conducts Aero MEDEVAC [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
