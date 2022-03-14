Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-52nd GSAB conducts Aero MEDEVAC [Image 3 of 3]

    1-52nd GSAB conducts Aero MEDEVAC

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    An aeromedical crew of 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, General Support Aviation Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts real world Medical Evacuation of Soldiers near Fort Greely, Alaska, 14 March 2022. All injured Soldiers were released from medical facilities back to their respective unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 21:29
    Photo ID: 7096193
    VIRIN: 220314-A-CB603-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-52nd GSAB conducts Aero MEDEVAC [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Alaska
    16th CAB
    AeroMEDEVAC
    JPMRC2202

