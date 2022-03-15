Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Garrett visits Spartans at JPMRC 22-02 [Image 4 of 6]

    Gen. Garrett visits Spartans at JPMRC 22-02

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Forces Command, meets with Col. Jody Shouse, commander of 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during a visit to Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 15, 2022. Gen. Garrett is the first commander of 4-25 IBCT (ABN), standing up the brigade combat team in 2005. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability 22-02, conducted from March 9 to 24, 2022 at locations around Alaska, is a home-station combat training center rotation, which offers realistic cold weather training and focuses on large scale combat operations in a near-arctic environment. 4-25 IBCT (ABN) is providing the exercise support group and acting as the opposition force against the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

