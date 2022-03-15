Gen. Garrett visits Spartans at JPMRC 22-02

Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Forces Command, meets with Col. Jody Shouse, commander of 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, during a visit to Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-02 near Fort Greely, Alaska, March 15, 2022. Gen. Garrett is the first commander of 4-25 IBCT (ABN), standing up the brigade combat team in 2005. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Capability 22-02, conducted from March 9 to 24, 2022 at locations around Alaska, is a home-station combat training center rotation, which offers realistic cold weather training and focuses on large scale combat operations in a near-arctic environment. 4-25 IBCT (ABN) is providing the exercise support group and acting as the opposition force against the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.

