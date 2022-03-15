Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, Unit Pearl Harbor, Change of Command [Image 10 of 12]

    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, Unit Pearl Harbor, Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220315-N-KN989-2010 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Mar. 15, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Valerie E. Sellers salutes Capt. Brett Thompson, commanding officer, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division during a change of command ceremony. Sellers relieved Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. Lilly as commanding officer, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, Unit Pearl Harbor, during the official ceremony March 15, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7095989
    VIRIN: 220315-N-KN989-2010
    Resolution: 6147x4391
    Size: 530.18 KB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, Unit Pearl Harbor, Change of Command [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    NMCPAC EAD

