Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, Unit Pearl Harbor, Change of Command

220315-N-KN989-2009 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (Mar. 15, 2022) Capt. Michael L. Thompson, Deputy Commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, provides remarks during a change of command ceremony. Lt. Cmdr. Valerie E. Sellers relieved Lt. Cmdr. Robert J. Lilly as commanding officer, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division, Unit Pearl Harbor, during the official ceremony March 15, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

