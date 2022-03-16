Capt. David O’Connell, the sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, and Cmdr. Christopher Rosen, chief of response at Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, monitor the grounded vessel, the Ever Forward, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of the Environment are working to develop a plan to safely refloat the 1,095 foot ship carrying 4,964 containers of general dry goods. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)

This work, Coast Guard monitors grounded container ship in Chesapeake Bay, by PO3 Breanna Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.