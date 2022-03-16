Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard monitors grounded container ship in Chesapeake Bay [Image 3 of 5]

    Coast Guard monitors grounded container ship in Chesapeake Bay

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Capt. David O’Connell, the sector commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region, monitors the grounded vessel, the Ever Forward, March 16, 2022, in the Chesapeake Bay. The Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of the Environment are working to develop a plan to safely refloat the 1,095 foot ship carrying 4,964 containers of general dry goods. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno/Released.)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 18:25
    Photo ID: 7095913
    VIRIN: 220316-G-VP451-934
    Resolution: 5787x3850
    Location: MD, US
    USCG
    grounded vessel
    Evergreen

