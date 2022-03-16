Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th ARS refuels 180th Fighter Wing during AE22 [Image 3 of 4]

    97th ARS refuels 180th Fighter Wing during AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, fly in formation after being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 97th Air Refueling Squadron, during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 15, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. AE22 is the largest joint exercise in Alaska, with approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel training alongside members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

