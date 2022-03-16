A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, flies over Alaska during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 15, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 18:28
|Photo ID:
|7095905
|VIRIN:
|220316-F-CQ002-226
|Resolution:
|4202x2796
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 97th ARS refuels 180th Fighter Wing during AE22 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
