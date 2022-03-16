A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, flies over Alaska during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022, March 15, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise designed to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

Date Taken: 03.16.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 97th ARS refuels 180th Fighter Wing during AE22