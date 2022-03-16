Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama Marksmanship Team is Lethal at the 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships [Image 9 of 10]

    Alabama Marksmanship Team is Lethal at the 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama National Guard Marksmanship Team is competing in the 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Ga. on Mar. 16, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 17:40
    Photo ID: 7095861
    VIRIN: 220316-A-OK577-785
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Marksmanship Team is Lethal at the 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships [Image 10 of 10], by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    Alabama National Guard
    U.S. Army Small Arms Championships
    Lethality Team

