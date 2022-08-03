21st trains at FAA Tech Center

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class William Camp, left, noncommissioned officer in charge, assists survey team member Sgt. Eric Boyer, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, in to his Level A Protective Suit during an Army North training exercise at the William J. Hughes Technical Center, Federal Aviation Administration, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, March 3, 2022. The 21st identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

