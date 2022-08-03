Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st trains at FAA Tech Center [Image 12 of 30]

    21st trains at FAA Tech Center

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex J. Potts, right, decontaminates Army Sgt. Christopher Mejia, both survey team members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, during an Army North training exercise at the William J. Hughes Technical Center, Federal Aviation Administration, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, March 3, 2022. The 21st identifies chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances; assesses and advises civil authorities on response measures to man-made or natural disasters. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 16:48
    Photo ID: 7095633
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-AL508-1196
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st trains at FAA Tech Center [Image 30 of 30], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey Air National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard

    U.S. Air Force

    U.S. Army

    N.J.

    NJNG

