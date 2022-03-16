Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Exchange’s Commitment to Hiring Veterans, Military Spouses Honored by VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer Award

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. The Exchange is working toward its goal of hiring 75,000 Veterans and military spouses by 2026.

    The Exchange&rsquo;s Commitment to Hiring Veterans, Military Spouses Honored by VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer Award

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

