The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. The Exchange is working toward its goal of hiring 75,000 Veterans and military spouses by 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7095169
|VIRIN:
|220316-D-DO482-0001
|Resolution:
|1317x1317
|Size:
|247.23 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Exchange’s Commitment to Hiring Veterans, Military Spouses Honored by VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer Award, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Exchange’s Commitment to Hiring Veterans, Military Spouses Honored by VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer Award
LEAVE A COMMENT