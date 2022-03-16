The Exchange’s Commitment to Hiring Veterans, Military Spouses Honored by VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer Award

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named a 4-Star Employer by VETS Indexes for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community. The Exchange is working toward its goal of hiring 75,000 Veterans and military spouses by 2026. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been recognized for its dedication to employing Veterans and members of the military community by VETS Indexes for the second consecutive year.



The Exchange received a 4-Star Employer Award for its commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting Veterans, military spouses, reservists and National Guard members.



“The unique talents and passion Veterans and military spouses bring to serving military shoppers at the Exchange is unparalleled,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are honored to count thousands of Veterans and military spouses among our ranks—we could not do what we do without them.”



About 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce is made up of Veterans, military spouses and dependents. The Exchange has hired more than 50,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013 and plans to hire an additional 25,000 over the next five years. Veterans and spouses receive hiring preferences at the Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. The associate transfer program lets military spouses continue their own careers with the Exchange when their Soldier, Airman or Guardian changes duty station.



This is the second year in a row the Exchange has been recognized in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, which began in 2021. VETS Indexes is an independent firm that promotes employment for Veterans, military spouses and family members. The 2022 Employer Awards are based on:



• Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring.

• Veteran employee development and retention.

• Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture.

• Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

• Military spouse/family support.



Veterans, military spouses and others who want to start their careers with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com for a list of job openings worldwide.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



