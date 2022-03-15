Marine Officer Discovers Opportunities in the Reserve

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Lara Soto conducts a body mass index measuring demonstration at Training and Education Command Human Performance Branch at Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Va., March 15, 2022. Capt. Soto served for four years on active duty prior to transitioning to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR). Upon attending an IRR muster, she learned about unique opportunities provided by Marine Forces Reserve. As a small business owner in the civilian sector, she discovered she could continue to serve in the Marine Corps with a greater degree of flexibility as a reservist. She currently works as a research investigator for the Marine Corps’ body composition study. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Webster Rison)

