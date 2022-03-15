Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Officer Discovers Opportunities in the Reserve [Image 1 of 3]

    Marine Officer Discovers Opportunities in the Reserve

    QUANTICO, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Lara Soto poses for a picture at Training and Education Command Human Performance Branch at Marine Corps Base, Quantico, Va., March 15, 2022. Capt. Soto served for four years on active duty prior to transitioning to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR). Upon attending an IRR muster, she learned about unique opportunities provided by Marine Forces Reserve. As a small business owner in the civilian sector, she discovered she could continue to serve in the Marine Corps with a greater degree of flexibility as a reservist. She currently works as a research investigator for the Marine Corps’ body composition study. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Webster Rison)

    This work, Marine Officer Discovers Opportunities in the Reserve [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    USMC
    MARFORRES
    Marine Corps
    Marines
