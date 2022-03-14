220314-N-DO281-1825

ACCRA, Ghana (Mar. 14, 2022) Musician 1st Kent Grover dances with Ghanaian children during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa band concert in Jamestown, Accra, Ghana as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, Mar. 14, 2022. Obangame Express 2022, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is an at-sea maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 10:27 Photo ID: 7094742 VIRIN: 220314-N-DO281-1825 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.17 MB Location: ACCRA, GH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Obangame Express 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.