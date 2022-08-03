Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail

U.S. Army Specialist Yolanda Iglesias, a postal clerk with the Joint Military Mail Terminal, sorts mail at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. The terminal processes mail coming in and out of every base in Kuwait, and serves as the focal point for all mail in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

Date Taken: 03.08.2022
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW