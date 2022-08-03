U.S. Army Specialist Yolanda Iglesias, a postal clerk with the Joint Military Mail Terminal, sorts mail at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. The terminal processes mail coming in and out of every base in Kuwait, and serves as the focal point for all mail in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7094258
|VIRIN:
|220308-Z-YI114-1036
|Resolution:
|5052x3361
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
