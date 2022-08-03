Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail [Image 1 of 10]

    Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A forklift transports pallets from trailers to the Joint Military Mail Terminal to be sorted and processed at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. The terminal processes mail coming in and out of every base in Kuwait, and serves as the focal point for all mail in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 02:04
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
