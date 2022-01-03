220302-N-TT059-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kenyon Newbern-Marks, Damange Controlman Jayden Gray, and Logistics Specialist Chief Petty Officer Angelica Ramirez hose down the deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 2, 2022. Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

