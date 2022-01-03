Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Momsen [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Momsen

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    220302-N-TT059-1075 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2022) The "Magicians" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 hose down the flight deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 01:14
    Photo ID: 7094207
    VIRIN: 220302-N-TT059-1075
    Resolution: 5191x3461
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Momsen [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Momsen
    USS Momsen
    USS Momsen
    USS Momsen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Momsen
    destroyer
    DDG 92
    CTF71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT