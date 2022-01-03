220302-N-TT059-1075 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2022) The "Magicians" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 hose down the flight deck aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 01:14
|Photo ID:
|7094207
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-TT059-1075
|Resolution:
|5191x3461
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Momsen [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT