220303-N-TT059-1131 GUAM (Mar. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors handle line during sea and anchor operations aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to COmmander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 00:34
|Location:
|US
This work, USS Momsen Sea and Anchor [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
