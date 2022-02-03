USS Momsen Sea and Anchor

220303-N-TT059-1097 GUAM (Mar. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors raise the jackstaff aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92). Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal fighting force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

