TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA (March 13, 2022) Sailors man the rails onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62. Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 23:46
|Photo ID:
|7094141
|VIRIN:
|220312-N-CE463-1042
|Resolution:
|5260x3178
|Size:
|925.98 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
