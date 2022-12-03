TRINCOMALEE, SRI LANKA (March 13, 2022) Sonar Technician (Systems) 3rd Class Hasan Gaines, from San Diego, mans the rails on the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62). Fitzgerald is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 23:46 Photo ID: 7094140 VIRIN: 220312-N-CE463-1028 Resolution: 4919x3104 Size: 827.5 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fitzgerald [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.