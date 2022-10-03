Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony

220310-N-OT701-1002 SCHOFIELD BARRACKS (March 10, 2022) Firefighters stand in ranks during a ceremony held at Federal Fire Department Fire Station 15 on Schofield Barracks. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii District 2 North was recognized for being named the 2021 Navy Medium Fire Department of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

