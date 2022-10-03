Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220310-N-OT701-1002 SCHOFIELD BARRACKS (March 10, 2022) Firefighters stand in ranks during a ceremony held at Federal Fire Department Fire Station 15 on Schofield Barracks. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii District 2 North was recognized for being named the 2021 Navy Medium Fire Department of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 21:54
    Photo ID: 7094009
    VIRIN: 220310-N-OT701-1002
    Resolution: 5695x3789
    Size: 341.39 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony
    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony
    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony
    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony
    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony
    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony
    Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Schofield Barracks
    Commander
    Federal Fire Department
    Fire Station 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT