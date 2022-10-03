220310-N-OT701-1071 SCHOFIELD BARRACKS (March 10, 2022) Firefighters pose with command leadership for a photo after a ceremony held at Federal Fire Department Fire Station 15 on Schofield Barracks. CNRH District 2 North was recognized for being named the 2021 Navy Medium Fire Department of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 21:55
|Photo ID:
|7094015
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-OT701-1071
|Resolution:
|5278x3770
|Size:
|627.51 KB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighters Recognized During Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
