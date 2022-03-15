COMSUBPAC Oberves the “Tolling of the Bells”

220315-N-KB401-1006 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 15, 2022) Cmdr. Steve Stougard, chaplain, Submarine Readiness Squadron 33, leads a prayer during the monthly “Tolling of the Bells” observance at Sharkey Theater. The observance is held to honor and never forget the submariners who gave their lives to protect our freedoms. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Michael B Zingaro)

