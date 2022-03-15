Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMSUBPAC Oberves the "Tolling of the Bells" [Image 2 of 2]

    COMSUBPAC Oberves the “Tolling of the Bells”

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220315-N-KB401-1008 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Mar. 15, 2022) Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Drew Bogard reads the names of submarines and submariners lost in the month of March during the monthly “Tolling of the Bells” observance at Sharkey Theater. The observance is held to honor and never forget the submariners who gave their lives to protect our freedoms. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Michael B Zingaro)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 21:50
    Photo ID: 7094003
    VIRIN: 220315-N-KB401-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, COMSUBPAC Oberves the "Tolling of the Bells" [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS

    COMSUBPAC Oberves the “Tolling of the Bells”
    COMSUBPAC Oberves the “Tolling of the Bells”

    submarines
    remembrance
    comsubpac
    wwii
    tolling of the bells

