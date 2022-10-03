U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the School of Army Aviation Medicine and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Ryan of the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment Fort Benning, treat a simulated critical care patient onboard the Transport Medical Training Laboratory during the Critical Care Flight Paramedic Refresher, Mar. 10, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 21:17 Photo ID: 7093899 VIRIN: 220310-A-YY256-168 Resolution: 5306x3537 Size: 5.33 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Flight Paramedics conduct Critical Care Training [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.