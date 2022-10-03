U.S. Army Flight Paramedics conduct Critical Care Training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the School of Army Aviation Medicine and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Ryan of the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment Fort Benning, treat a simulated critical care patient onboard the Transport Medical Training Laboratory during the Critical Care Flight Paramedic Refresher, Mar. 10, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)
