    U.S. Army Flight Paramedics conduct Critical Care Training

    U.S. Army Flight Paramedics conduct Critical Care Training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Garrick Morgenweck 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Phillips of the School of Army Aviation Medicine and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Ryan of the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment Fort Benning, treat a simulated critical care patient onboard the Transport Medical Training Laboratory during the Critical Care Flight Paramedic Refresher, Mar. 10, 2022, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Garrick W. Morgenweck)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 21:16
    Photo ID: 7093898
    VIRIN: 220310-A-YY256-163
    Resolution: 5330x3553
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Flight Paramedics conduct Critical Care Training [Image 2 of 2], by MSG Garrick Morgenweck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

