Culinary specialists with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team feed troopers using field feeding equipment during Fort Hood’s post-wide power outage Mar. 15. Ensuring Troopers, who are meal card holders, still had the opportunity to receive three meals while on-post restaurants and dining facilities remained closed. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Brayton Daniel, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 18:56
|Photo ID:
|7093761
|VIRIN:
|220315-A-BD336-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
