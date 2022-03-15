Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage [Image 2 of 2]

    1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Culinary specialists with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team feed troopers using field feeding equipment during Fort Hood’s post-wide power outage Mar. 15. Ensuring Troopers, who are meal card holders, still had the opportunity to receive three meals while on-post restaurants and dining facilities remained closed. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Brayton Daniel, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:56
    Photo ID: 7093761
    VIRIN: 220315-A-BD336-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage
    1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FORTHOOD #1STCAVALRYDIVISION #FIRSTTEAM #SOLDIERS #ARMY #USARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT