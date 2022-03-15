1st CAV adapts operations to feed Troopers during post-wide power outage

Culinary specialists with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team feed troopers using field feeding equipment during Fort Hood’s post-wide power outage Mar. 15. Ensuring Troopers, who are meal card holders, still had the opportunity to receive three meals while on-post restaurants and dining facilities remained closed. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Brayton Daniel, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)

