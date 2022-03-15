Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Systems Engineering Research Rocket Launch [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Systems Engineering Research Rocket Launch

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Academy cadets launch an Estes rocket during an Advanced Model Based Systems Course (SE495) held on Stillman Field on March 15, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The rockets were launched to teach cadets the benefits of gathering data and how to apply it to digital models, using real world testing such as how the rockets launch, fly, deploy parachutes, how they will fall and land. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

