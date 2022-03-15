U.S. Air Force Academy Systems Engineering Research Rocket Launch

U.S. Air Force Academy -- An Estes rocket falls with a parachute deployed after being launched by Academy cadets during an Advanced Model Based Systems Course (SE495) held on Stillman Field on March 15, 2022 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The rockets were launched to teach cadets the benefits of gathering data and how to apply it to digital models, using real world testing such as how the rockets launch, fly, deploy parachutes, how they will fall and land. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

