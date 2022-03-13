Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Departs Norfolk [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Porter (DDG 78) Departs Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 13, 2022) – Sailors fold the ensign after getting underway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 13. USS Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Destroyer
    Norfolk
    U.S. Navy
    Sea and Anchor detail
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

