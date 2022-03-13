USS Porter (DDG 78) Departs Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (March 13, 2022) – Sailors fold the ensign after getting underway aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), March 13. USS Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is currently participating in Task Force Exercise in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations. TFEX serves as the certification exercise for independent deploying ships and is designed to test mission readiness and performance in integrated operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric Coffer/Released)

