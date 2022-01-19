U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program

220119-N-RA951-4396 RIDGECREST, Calif. (Jan. 19, 2022) Builder 1st Class John Thompson (left) with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and contractors install an anchor bolt template with anchor bolts in preparation for a concrete placement during a Seabee Skills Mentoring Program onboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward Cartagena)

