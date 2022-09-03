U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program

220309-N-RA951-5228 RIDGECREST, Calif. (March 9, 2022) Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 speaks to Cmdr. Andrew Olsen, NMCB-5's commanding officer, about the Seabee Skills Mentoring Program he’s participating in onboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward Cartagena)

