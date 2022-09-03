Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program

    RIDGECREST, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    220309-N-RA951-5228 RIDGECREST, Calif. (March 9, 2022) Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 speaks to Cmdr. Andrew Olsen, NMCB-5's commanding officer, about the Seabee Skills Mentoring Program he’s participating in onboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward Cartagena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7093727
    VIRIN: 220309-N-RA951-5228
    Resolution: 3951x3341
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: RIDGECREST, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program
    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT