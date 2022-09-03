220309-N-RA951-5228 RIDGECREST, Calif. (March 9, 2022) Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Buccafuri with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 speaks to Cmdr. Andrew Olsen, NMCB-5's commanding officer, about the Seabee Skills Mentoring Program he’s participating in onboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward Cartagena)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 18:12
|Photo ID:
|7093727
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-RA951-5228
|Resolution:
|3951x3341
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|RIDGECREST, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 participate in Seabee Skills Mentoring Program [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT