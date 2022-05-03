Corporal Blake Behrens, number two rifle inspector, Silent Drill Platoon, inspects the platoon during a Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 5, 2022. MCRD San Diego memorialized the 100 year anniversary of its commissioning by hosting a Battle Color Ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 15:01
|Photo ID:
|7093373
|VIRIN:
|220305-M-KC226-812
|Resolution:
|3790x2121
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT