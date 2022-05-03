Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary [Image 7 of 11]

    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mark Morales 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Battle Color Detachment conduct “pass and review” during a Battle Color Ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 5, 2022. MCRD San Diego memorialized the 100 year anniversary of its commissioning by hosting a Battle Color Ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mark Morales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 15:01
    Photo ID: 7093371
    VIRIN: 220305-M-KC226-1178
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Mark Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary
    MCRD San Diego hosts a Battle Color Ceremony for 100th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Yuma
    BCD
    D&B
    Drum & Bugle Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT