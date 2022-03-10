Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo BILAT

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Stanford Toran 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Members from Kosovo Special Intervention Unit conduct squad level maneuvering and tactics during a Bi-lateral training (BILAT) exercise with members from 10th Special Forces Group March 10, 2022, in Pristina, Kosovo. The Kosovo bi-lateral training was conducted to strengthen relationships and increase interoperability between partner nations in the Balkans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Stanford Toran)

    This work, Kosovo BILAT [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SOCEUR #Kosovo #BILAT

