Members from Kosovo Special Intervention Unit conduct squad level maneuvering and tactics during a Bi-lateral training (BILAT) exercise with members from 10th Special Forces Group March 10, 2022, in Pristina, Kosovo. The Kosovo bi-lateral training was conducted to strengthen relationships and increase interoperability between partner nations in the Balkans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Stanford Toran)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 13:30
|Photo ID:
|7093193
|VIRIN:
|220310-Z-LS292-1136
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kosovo BILAT [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
