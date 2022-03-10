Kosovo BILAT

Members from Kosovo Special Intervention Unit conduct squad level maneuvering and tactics during a Bi-lateral training (BILAT) exercise with members from 10th Special Forces Group March 10, 2022, in Pristina, Kosovo. The Kosovo bi-lateral training was conducted to strengthen relationships and increase interoperability between partner nations in the Balkans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Stanford Toran)

