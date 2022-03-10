Members from 10th Special Forces Group conduct squad level maneuvering and tactics during a Bi-lateral (BILAT) training exercise with the Kosovo Special Intervention Unit March 10, 2022 in Pristina, Kosovo. The Kosovo BILAT exercise was conducted to strengthen relationships and increase interoperability between partner nations in the Balkans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Stanford Toran)

