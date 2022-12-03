Run to the Rock - Class of 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Fourth class cadets stand at attention during the conclusion of Recognition for the Class of 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, March 12, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Successful completion of Recognition formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

