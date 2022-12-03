Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025 [Image 12 of 14]

    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Fourth class cadets carry the “Charge” during the Run to the Rock during Recognition for the Class of 2025 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, March 12, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Run to the Rock signifies the successful completion of Recognition events which formalizes their identity as cadets and allows them to wear the Prop and Wings insignia on their uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7093180
    VIRIN: 220312-F-NH566-1037
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Run to the Rock - Class of 2025 [Image 14 of 14], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Recognition - Class of 2025
    USAFA Recognition - Class of 2025
    USAFA Recognition - Class of 2025
    USAFA Recognition - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025
    Run to the Rock - Class of 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT