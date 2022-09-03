Provider Brigade teaches media and social media awareness

Social media is rapidly evolving with access to information at any given time allowing people to rapidly digest and share information. The U.S. Army views personal websites and social media positively and it respects the right of Soldiers to use them as a medium of self-expression. However, it is important that all Soldiers know that when they are logged on to a social media platform, they still represent the U.S. Army and must abide by the UCMJ at all times, even when off duty.

